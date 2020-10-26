Advertisement

Garage fire in southwest Cedar Rapids causes damage, displaces family

Firefighters on the scene of a fire in the 6000 block of Crestridge Drive SW on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Firefighters on the scene of a fire in the 6000 block of Crestridge Drive SW on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(Matt Wilde/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An afternoon fire caused by some hot ash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids caused significant damage to the structure, fire department officials said.

At around 12:39 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in a garage at 6040 Crestridge Drive SW. Firefighters immediately began to battle the fire, which was visible as smoke and flames in the attached garage at the home. After the flames were extinguished, officials found that significant damage occurred in the garage, as well as fire spreading into the eaves and attic.

Firefighters believe the fire was started by hot ash that had been placed into a Yardy container outside of the garage. The fire started and spread to the garage then the house. Officials said that fireplace ash should be placed into a metal container with a lid before disposal.

Damage to the structure was significant enough to cause the family to be displaced, according to officials.

Firefighters said that oxygen was administered to a cat that was rescued from the house.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

