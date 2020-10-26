Advertisement

El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Residents in the Texas border city of El Paso have been urged to stay home for two weeks as a spike in coronavirus cases overwhelms hospitals.

El Paso County has issued a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Earlier Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that part of the city’s civic center will be used as a temporary hospital to care for the ill.

El Paso County health officials reported 772 new coronavirus cases Sunday, which accounted for more than 20% of the state’s new cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Middle Schoolers return to in-person learning in Des Moines public schools

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Middle schoolers in Des Moines Public Schools will return to the classroom for in-person learning.

Iowa

I-380 southbound lane closure due to crash in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa DOT is reporting the left lane of I-380 southbound is blocked due to a crash.

National

Power shut off in California as winds, fire danger increase

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large swaths of California were without power Monday as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires while the fire-weary state was buffeted by powerful winds and dangerously dry weather conditions.

Iowa

Alburnett School District to hold special meeting about return-to-learn plan Monday

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Alburnett School district will be holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday regarding its return-to-learn plan.

News

Alburnett holding meeting over return-to-learn plan Monday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Alburnett School District will be holding a special meeting regarding its return-to-learn plan Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases overwhelm hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
A surge of coronavirus hospitalizations is flooding hospitals in El Paso, Tex.

Coronavirus

CDC highlights safety tips for in-person voting amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding Americans to be cautious while voting.

Iowa

I-380 northbound left lane reopens after crash near US 30 exit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa DOT is reporting the left lane of I-380 northbound is closed due to a crash that occurred at around 6:50 a.m. Monday.

National

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

National Politics

Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of hundreds of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.