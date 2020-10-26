Davenport Police: 1 dead after shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to reports of shots fired inside Chuck E. Cheese on Kimberly Road around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday. As police arrived, they found an unresponsive woman. She received medical attention on the scene, later transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say detectives are on the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip online.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.