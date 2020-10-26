Advertisement

Clearing brings a cold night

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold conditions remain with us for the early part of the week. Overnight lows dip into the teens and 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies take over as high pressure keeps control of the weather. Thursday a system moves to the south bringing more cloudiness. At this time it looks like all precipitation remains south of the state. Mother Nature brings a treat for Halloween weekend with milder conditions.

