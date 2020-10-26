Clearing brings a cold night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold conditions remain with us for the early part of the week. Overnight lows dip into the teens and 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies take over as high pressure keeps control of the weather. Thursday a system moves to the south bringing more cloudiness. At this time it looks like all precipitation remains south of the state. Mother Nature brings a treat for Halloween weekend with milder conditions.

