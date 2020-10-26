Advertisement

Checking snow removal equipment following derecho

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weekend snow possibility was a wake-up call for Eastern Iowans to check their snow removal equipment.

One local business said people were starting to buy new shovels and replacing snow blowers that were damaged in the storm.

“People have been taking stock of what might have been damaged from the storm,” said Chris Dean, an employee at True Value in Cedar Rapids. “I had a couple of shovels that were damaged and needed to be replaced.”

