Cedar Rapids holds first of two tree adoption events to help replace tree canopy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids held a tree adoption event on Sunday to replant some of the canopy lost from the August 10 derecho.

Sunday’s event is one of two events the city is holding. The city partnered with Trees Forever and Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust to hold the tree adoption and planting events.

Sunday’s giveaway happened at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium from 1-4 p.m.

Cedar Rapids residents could purchase two trees or shrubs for between $10 and $15 dollars each. Those who picked up trees or shrubs are expected to plant them within the week. Anyone physically unable to plant trees had access to Trees Forever volunteers to help in the planting.

600 trees were handed out and Trees Forever expects to hand out another 600 trees.

Trees must be reserved by October 30 for the next giveaway at Noelridge Park from 1-4 p.m. on November 1. They can be reserved here for the next adoption event.

The trees are approximately three to six feet tall, in five-gallon planting buckets, and the shrubs will be between two and five feet tall in three-gallon buckets.

