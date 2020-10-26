Biden plans Iowa campaign stop Friday, first since caucuses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Vice President of the United States will be making a campaign stop in Iowa, just days before voting ends for the 2020 election.

Joe Biden will come to Iowa on Friday, October 30, according to his campaign. It will be the first time the Democratic nominee will be in the state in order to campaign since a fourth-place finish in the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

The location and time of the visit are yet to be announced.

The race in Iowa, where President Donald Trump won in 2016 by 9.4% over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, is much closer during the 2020 cycle. FiveThirtyEight, a poll aggregating and election forecast group that is part of ABC News, ranks the race for president in the state as a nearly pure 50-50 toss-up. Their forecast model gives Trump a 51% chance of winning the state, though an average of recent polling shows Biden leading 47.5% to 46.3%.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.