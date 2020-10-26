Advertisement

Benton County crash blocks eastbound lane of Highway 30

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting the eastbound lane of Highway 30 in Benton County is blocked due to a crash.

This is happening between County Road W24 and W26 near Atkins.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash, but the Iowa DOT reports road conditions in that area are partially covered.

We are working to get more information on what happened as it comes in.

