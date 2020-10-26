Ambulance crash in Johnson County on I-80, no one injured

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County ambulance crashed while responding to a call Monday morning.

Iowa DOT cameras show the accident having occurred on I-80 where Herbert Hoover Highway SE crosses.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash, saying there were no injured. No patients were in the vehicle. The accident was not a rollover, the vehicle tipped over on its side.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office has not release additional details at this time.

