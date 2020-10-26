Advertisement

Alburnett School District to hold special meeting about return-to-learn plan Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Alburnett School district will be holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday regarding its return-to-learn plan.

As of now, masks are strongly recommended for everyone especially in common spaces. Class cohorts will be used as much as possible.

All high school students will remain in their homeroom cohort during the day while teachers deliver content online.

