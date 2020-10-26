3 arrested on weapons, other charges in Cedar Rapids after traffic stop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were arrested over the weekend for gun and drug-related charges after a traffic stop that involved a short foot chase.

Donta Payne Underwood, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of carrying concealed weapons and trafficking stolen weapons, possession of marijuana, and interference with official acts with a firearm. Torrance Miqule Warr, 18, was arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen weapons and carrying weapons. Jentry Deraine Chambers was arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons, manner of conveyance with a loaded gun, attempt to elude, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

At around 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, the Cedar Rapids Police Department pulled over a vehicle near the corner of 11th Street SW and 22nd Avenue SW after it allegedly ran a stop sign. While officers had the vehicle stopped, the person inside that was in the passenger seat ran out of the car. Two officers were able to catch up to and arrest the person, identifying him as Underwood.

Police alleged that Underwood was found with a handgun that had previously been reported as stolen from an unlocked vehicle on June 10, 2020. The vehicle was parked on Bezdek Drive NW. He was also in possession of marijuana and ammunition, according to officers.

Officers said they stopped the vehicle again minutes later in the 1100 block of 21st Avenue SW. They identified the two passengers as Warr and Chambers, the latter of which allegedly possessed a magazine with bullets and marijuana. Police also said there was an AR-15 in the trunk of the vehicle not contained in a case and with a magazine attached. Chambers also told police that he threw a handgun out of the vehicle into an alley nearby, which police said was the same gun as one reported stolen on October 12, 2020, from an unlocked vehicle on 34th Street NE.

All three of the arrested individuals were taken to the Linn County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.