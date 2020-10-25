Advertisement

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett wins crucial backing

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett won crucial backing Saturday when one of the last Republican holdouts against filling the seat so close to Election Day announced support ahead of a confirmation vote expected Monday.

Senator Lisa Murkowski declared her support as the Senate worked through a rare weekend session that is set to continue Sunday.

President Donald Trump’s nominee already appeared to have enough Republican support to push past Democratic opposition. But the nod from Murkowski gives Barrett a boost.

Democrats are mounting procedural hurdles but have to real ability to stop the confirmation, which they argue should be left for the winner of the presidential election to decide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DNR investigating fatal fall from treestand

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Hope Sears
The DNR Law Enforcement Bureau is investigating a fatal fall from a treestand in rural Ollie in Keokuk county.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Black man shot by police in Waterloo settles suit for $400K

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A Black man who was shot by police outside an Iowa nightclub five years ago and alleged he was singled out because of his race has agreed to a nearly $400,000 settlement.

News

City says cleanup first pass done, some residents disagree

Updated: 6 hours ago
Some residents in Cedar Rapids say that their derecho debris hasn't been touched yet, two and a half months after the storm.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Cedar Rapids to see unusual number of 30s for highs in October

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
A streak of days where the high temperature doesn’t exceed 40 degrees will soon be underway in Cedar Rapids, pushing the total number of such days during October into a fairly rare group.

Iowa

Iowa telemarketers ordered to pay $820,000 for fraud

Updated: 8 hours ago
A judge has ordered a Quad Cities couple who operated two telemarketing firms to pay $820,000 for consumer fraud.

Iowa

7-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa reaches new high

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A large batch of additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus reported by state officials have pushed the seven-day rolling average to a new record high for the pandemic.

Local

City says it’s done with its first pass of tree removal, but they might have missed some areas

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
City says it’s done with its first pass of tree removal, but they might have missed some areas

News

Pharmacies seeing more people get a flu shot because of COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Craig Clark says he’s seeing almost double the interest in flu shots this season, which he thinks is because of COVID-19.

News

Some people say flu shots are harder to find this season

Updated: 21 hours ago