Snow, at times mixing with rain, developing Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bit of a taste of winter is in progress once again, with much below normal temperatures and the chance for some snow.

The most likely area to see snow accumulation will be in the northwest half of the area, where a couple of inches are possible. Greatest amounts will exist the farther northwest you go. To the southeast, warmer temperatures could allow a bit of a rain/snow mix, cutting into the chance for accumulation. Wherever snow tends to accumulate, some slick roads will be possible, particularly after sunset tonight. Exercise caution, as this will be some of the first accumulating snow for parts of the area, which usually leads to more crashes.

Temperatures remain in the 30s from today through Tuesday, which is much below normal for this time of year. Some lingering snow showers exist on Monday, before an extended dry stretch settles in.

Temperatures slowly warm once again to readings closer to normal by next weekend. At this point, Halloween looks pleasant, with daytime temperatures in the 50s and mostly sunny skies.

