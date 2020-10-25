Advertisement

Senate set to advance court nominee Barrett in key vote

By LISA MASCARO, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led Senate is set to vote on Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections.

Barrett’s confirmation on Monday is hardly in doubt, with the majority Republicans mostly united in support behind President Donald Trump’s pick. But Democrats are poised to keep the Senate in session into the night in attempts to stall, arguing that the Nov. 3 election winner should choose the nominee to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republicans are excited by the chance to install a third Trump justice on the court, locking in a conservative majority for years to come

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump aide says ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

National Politics

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

National

Election could stoke US marijuana market, sway Congress

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
It could be a landmark election year for the legal marijuana industry. Voters in four states could approve broad legal marijuana sales, as the push for legalization continues across the US.

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aides

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

Latest News

National Politics

Meadows: ‘We're not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows: "Here's what we have to do: We're not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas."

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In addition to a spike in coronavirus cases in the U.S., the percentage of people who are testing positive for COVID-19 is up in many parts of the country.

National

How could the COVID case surge affect the race?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The recent surge of COVID-19 cases isn't necessarily a hot topic on the campaign trail.

News

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett wins crucial backing

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the last Republican senators to give approval to Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, declared her support as the Senate worked through a rare weekend session.

National

Weekend arguments in SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
The Senate holds a rare weekend session to debate the SCOTUS nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote.

National

Murkowski’s nod gives Barrett extra boost for Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.