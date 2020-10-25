Advertisement

Sanders, Hubbard lead No. 6 Oklahoma St. past Iowa St. 24-21

Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 and a touchdown in his return from injury, and No. 6 Oklahoma State defeated No. 17 Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday.

Sanders had been out since injuring his right ankle in the season-opener against Tulsa.

Chuba Hubbard ran for 139 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0 Big 12). With the win, the Cowboys joined Kansas State as the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play.

The Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) vaulted onto the national radar by beating Oklahoma earlier in the month and were seeking their first ever 4-0 start in league play. Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who was second nationally in yards rushing per game, ran for a career-high 185 yards.

With Oklahoma State leading 14-7 late in the second quarter, Iowa State drove deep into Oklahoma State territory but had to settle for a field goal attempt. Connor Assalley’s 33-yard kick bounced off the right upright with 1:22 left in the first half. It was his second missed field goal of the first half, and Oklahoma State took its seven-point lead into the break.

Hall broke away for a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Cyclones tied the game at 14.

Sanders' 14-yard touchdown run on the next possession gave the Cowboys the lead again, and Alex Hale’s 31-yard field goal pushed the lead to 24-14.

Brock Purdy threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson with 49 seconds remaining to trim Oklahoma State’s lead to 24-21. Oklahoma State recovered Iowa State’s onside kick, and the Cowboys ran out the clock.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones entered the game wanting to go beyond the team that pulls an occasional upset and become a league leader that others chase. The passing game struggled, and outside of two long runs by Hall, so did the running game.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys learned that they can lean on their defense against a quality Big 12 opponent. Purdy passed for just 162 yards. The Cowboys were ranked second nationally in scoring defense and No. 6 in total defense.

UP NEXT

Iowa State visits Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State hosts Texas on Saturday.

