Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler hoping to follow in two older sisters footsteps

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - When it comes to the state cross country meet, the Hostetler family of Mid-Prairie has created a dynasty. For the past four years, a Hostetler has won the girls' Class 2A individual state title. Danielle Hostetler, a freshman, hopes to continue the family tradition in Fort Dodge next week.

“I try not to think about it too much because it makes me a little nervous, but I’ll do my best and hopefully that’s how it turns out," said Hostetler.

Danielle’s two older sisters started the tradition four years ago. Anna won a state title in 2016, then Marie won three consecutive state titles.

“I just remember that I wanted to work as hard as they did so that I could reap the same rewards because it really is," Hostetler said.

Danielle would love to continue the family tradition, but she also wants to create her own path to a state title.

“One of the things that I do -- this might sound funny, but I try not to think about my last name,” Hostetler said. "Everyone’s like, oh she’s a Hostetler, but I try to think about it as, I’m Danielle and I’m going to do the best that I can do, regardless of what my sisters did.”

The state cross country meet will be held on two separate days from Oct. 30-31. Class 4A and 3A will run on the 30th, and Class 2A and 1A will take place on the 31st.

