Advertisement

Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler hoping to follow in two older sisters footsteps

By Josh Christensen
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - When it comes to the state cross country meet, the Hostetler family of Mid-Prairie has created a dynasty. For the past four years, a Hostetler has won the girls' Class 2A individual state title. Danielle Hostetler, a freshman, hopes to continue the family tradition in Fort Dodge next week.

“I try not to think about it too much because it makes me a little nervous, but I’ll do my best and hopefully that’s how it turns out," said Hostetler.

Danielle’s two older sisters started the tradition four years ago. Anna won a state title in 2016, then Marie won three consecutive state titles.

“I just remember that I wanted to work as hard as they did so that I could reap the same rewards because it really is," Hostetler said.

Danielle would love to continue the family tradition, but she also wants to create her own path to a state title.

“One of the things that I do -- this might sound funny, but I try not to think about my last name,” Hostetler said. "Everyone’s like, oh she’s a Hostetler, but I try to think about it as, I’m Danielle and I’m going to do the best that I can do, regardless of what my sisters did.”

The state cross country meet will be held on two separate days from Oct. 30-31. Class 4A and 3A will run on the 30th, and Class 2A and 1A will take place on the 31st.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Danielle Hostetler hoping to follow older sisters footsteps

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Cyclones

Sanders, Hubbard lead No. 6 Oklahoma St. past Iowa St. 24-21

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 and a touchdown in his return from injury, and No. 6 Oklahoma State defeated No. 17 Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday.

Hawkeyes

Bell scores three touchdowns as Purdue hands Iowa season-opening loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
Despite out-gaining the Boilermakers 460-386, the Hawkeyes were plagued by 10 penalties and two turnovers.

Sports

Getting an early start on perfecting fly fishing in the Great Outdoors

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Campbell
It can take years to perfect, but KCRG-TV9′s John Campbell found a young man who is off to an early start with fly fishing.

Latest News

Sports

Getting off to an early start in fly fishing

Updated: 11 hours ago
It can take years to perfect, but KCRG-TV9's John Campbell found a young man who is off to an early start with fly fishing.

Sports

Mediapolis holds off West Branch 20-13

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT
The Mediapolis Bulldogs defeated the West Branch Bears 20-13 on Friday night to advance to the 1A round of 32.

Sports

Lisbon dominates Maquoketa Valley 48-6

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT
The Lions advance to the round of 16 and await seeding from the IAHSAA while the Wildcats end their season at 2-7.

Sports

West Liberty knocks off Mount Vernon 26-20 in overtime

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
The West Liberty Comets defeated the Mount Vernon Mustangs 26-20 in overtime on Friday night to advance to the 2A round of 16.

Sports

Solon routs Oelwein 41-12 to advance to 3A round of 16

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
The Solon Spartans defeated the Oelwein Huskies 41-12 on Friday night to advance to the 2A round of 16

Sports

Iowa City West advances after taking down City High 35-7

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
The Trojans advance to the round of 16 with a record of 5-0 while the Little Hawks close their season at 2-4.