Light snow continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure builds east keeping us chilly. It will also push the storm away that has been bringing some light snow to the state. Early week highs stay in the 30s with lows into the teens by Tuesday morning. This chill is due to some clearing and leftover snow cover on the ground. A dry forecast stays with us through Halloween on Saturday. Look for some moderation, into the 50s, by Saturday. Have a good night and a great week ahead.

