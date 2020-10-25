Advertisement

Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung’s rise, dies

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died. He was 78.

A Samsung statement says Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his son and de facto company chief Lee Jae-yong, by his side.

Lee Kun-Hee had been hospitalized since May 2014 after suffering a heart attack and the younger Lee has run Samsung, the biggest company in South Korea.

Lee Kun-hee inherited control from his father and during his nearly 30 years of leadership, Samsung became a global brand and the world’s largest maker of smartphones, TVs and memory chips. Samsung sells Galaxy phones while also making the screens and microchips that power its rivals, iPhones and Google phones.

