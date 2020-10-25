ICU usage for COVID-19 patients sees day-to-day net decrease

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of patients in Iowa hospitals in intensive care units decreased during the most recent reporting period, despite hundreds of new cases and additional deaths reported by state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,312 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since Saturday morning, putting the state’s total at 115,775 since the beginning of the pandemic. This is the first time that five straight 24-hour reporting periods showed over 1,000 cases added each time. 87,709 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 260.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests stands at 1,245 per day, a new high that outpaces Saturday’s record mark.

A line graph representing a seven-day rolling average of the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa per daily reporting period. (KCRG / data via Iowa Department of Public Health)

Five additional deaths were reported by the state, putting the total at 1,634.

541 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of four. 119 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of 11. 42 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of seven. 85 patients were newly admitted to hospitals due to the disease over the last 24 hours, lower than the record 101 patients in the previous 24 hour reporting period.

5,010 tests were reported by public and private labs since Saturday morning. The positivity rate for that batch of tests was 26.2%. 936,811 tests have been processed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

