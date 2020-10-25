Advertisement

Former Cedar Rapids Police Chief dies in a plane crash

The crash happened Sunday morning
The crash happened Sunday morning(WCJB)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A former Cedar Rapids police chief died in a plane crash in Florida. Ocala Police Department Chief Greg Graham died this morning. Graham was the Cedar Rapids police chief from 2008 to 2012. In a Facebook Post, Cedar Rapids police sent their condolences to Graham and his family.

The statement added “Chief Graham had an immediate impact on the Cedar Rapids Police Department and Cedar Rapids community, helping guide rescue and response efforts to the Flood of 2008 when flood waters overwhelmed the community from June 11-13. With a strong focus on community policing, Chief Graham initiated several policing programs including the school resource officer program during his time as Chief in Cedar Rapids.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate set to advance court nominee Barrett in key vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, Associated Press
The Republican-led Senate is set to vote on Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections.

National

Election could stoke US marijuana market, sway Congress

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
It could be a landmark election year for the legal marijuana industry. Voters in four states could approve broad legal marijuana sales, as the push for legalization continues across the US.

Iowa

ICU usage for COVID-19 patients sees day-to-day net decrease

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Hundreds of new cases and additional deaths were reported by state officials.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Local

A Haunting on Hawkeye Downs helps families safely celebrate Halloween

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
A Haunting on Hawkeye Downs drew hundreds of cars to the racetrack lawn tonight. It offered Halloween treats, gift bags, and plenty of costumed characters.

Local

Black-owned businesses featured at NewBo City Market

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids held an event to highlight Black vendors

Local

Cedar Rapids Police take part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Saturday, Cedar Rapids police will took part in an effort to stop drug misuse.

Local

Cedar Rapids holds prescription drug take back day

Updated: 19 hours ago
Saturday 6p newscast recording

Local

Black-owned businesses featured at NewBo City Market

Updated: 19 hours ago
Saturday 6p newscast recording

Local

A Haunting on Hawkeye Downs helps families safely celebrate Halloween

Updated: 19 hours ago
Saturday 6p newscast recording