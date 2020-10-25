Advertisement

Election could stoke US marijuana market, sway Congress

Medical and recreational use items are on the South Dakota ballot in the fall of 2020
Medical and recreational use items are on the South Dakota ballot in the fall of 2020(MGN)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It could be a landmark election year for the legal marijuana industry. Voters in four states could approve broad legal marijuana sales, as the push for legalization continues across the US.

The contests will take place in vastly different regions: New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana. If approved in a sweep, it would highlight how public acceptance of cannabis is cutting through geography, demographics and politics.

The most closely watched race is New Jersey, which if approved could prompt New York, Pennsylvania and other Northeast states to follow.

Meanwhile, voters in conservative Mississippi will consider competing proposals that would legalize medicinal marijuana.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump aide says ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

National Politics

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

National Politics

Senate set to advance court nominee Barrett in key vote

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, Associated Press
The Republican-led Senate is set to vote on Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections.

National

Pope names 13 new cardinals, including first Black US prelate

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a surprise announcement from his studio window to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

Iowa

ICU usage for COVID-19 patients sees day-to-day net decrease

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Hundreds of new cases and additional deaths were reported by state officials.

National

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aides

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

National

Al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI killed, Afghan officials say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east.