DNR investigating fatal fall from treestand

(KWQC)
By Hope Sears
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ollie, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fall from a treestand in rural Ollie in Keokuk county which killed a 76-year-old man.

Raymond Byers was reported missing after he did not return home from hunting on his property during the early Muzzleloader season on Thursday, October 22.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s office and local rescue teams found Byers dead. Investigators think Byers fell from a treestand he was using to hunt.

An autopsy will be performed at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The DNR reminds hunters of the safety tips of using treestands:

  • Always properly wear a full-body harness/fall restraint device.
  • Maintain three points of contact when you are climbing in and out of an elevated stand.
  • Always use a haul line to raise up and lower equipment to and from the elevated stand.
  • Stands should not be left up year-round and prior to season you always want to check straps, buckles, climbing steps, etc. for wear and tear prior to setting up and use.

