Cedar Rapids Police take part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, Cedar Rapids police will took part in an effort to stop drug misuse.

Along with other agencies across the nation, the department encouraged people to drop off their unused medications - as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The police department had a walk-up location at its' station on 1st Street Southwest for people to bring unwanted, unused or expired medications. Lindsay Powers with Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative says it’s important to have these yearly events for many reasons.

“ It’s important just so we can keep it out of the hands individuals and keep them off the streets and out of the hands of little kids. Its important to have this free opportunity just so community members have a way to clean out the medications cabinets," said Powers.

This year they also handed out a home drug disposal method. Last October, they took in 594 pounds worth of unused medications.

