Black-owned businesses featured at NewBo City Market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids held an event to highlight Black vendors on Saturday. LaSheila Yates first set up a guest booth at NewBo over the summer for her small business, West Sandy Bayou Handcrafted Candles and More.

But while she was there...she noticed a lot of empty stalls. “And so my thought was well how about we figure out a way to get more black vendors in?" says Yates.

NewBo City Market staff liked her idea of highlighting Black entrepreneurs, and so on Saturday, 18 Black-business owners got the chance to set up shop inside the market.

“I understand the plight of being an entrepreneur and owning a small business, and I wanted to make sure that others that looked like me have the opportunity," says Yates. She says that opportunity to sell to customers face-to-face can give business owners important information to learn and grow.

It’s helping vendors like Marcy Roundtree. She usually sells her conversation piece jewelry on Facebook.

“Especially with the climate of the things happening in the world right now, to have community partners reach out and say come on in, black entrepreneurs, lets come together and introduce you to the community," says Roundtree.

NewBo City Market is holding a similar event on November 14th.

