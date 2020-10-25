Advertisement

A Haunting on Hawkeye Downs helps families safely celebrate Halloween

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After the annual Halloween Parade was cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers got creative to offer families a safe alternative. A Haunting on Hawkeye Downs drew hundreds of people to the racetrack lawn on Saturday.

It offered Halloween treats, gift bags, and plenty of costumed characters. And once the sun went down, people enjoyed a drive-in double feature.

Organizer Peter Durin says he wanted to give the city a way to celebrate together safely. “Every year man Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and everybody goes their different directions. So I thought this would be a great safe way to get everyone together in one place and it’s really proven to be a great event, it’s coming together good,” says During.

