Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - In most parts of the country It is a choice whether to wear a mask.

Some have argued it should be mandated and some governments have made rules to that effect.

The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level.

In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

“That everyone agrees that this is something that’s important and they mandated it and everybody pulls together and say, you know, we’re going to mandate it, but let’s just do it,” said Fauci. “I think that would be a great idea to have everybody do it uniformly. And one of the issues though, I get the argument say, well, if you mandate a mask, then you’re going to have to enforce it and that’ll create more of a problem. Well, if people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it.”

Right now, COVID cases are rising in 32 states and holding steady in 17.

Most experts believe wearing a mask is one of the most effective things people can do to limit transmitting the virus.

Fauci says this is going to become even more important as cooler weather rolls in.

