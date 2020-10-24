Dubuque County health officials prepare for what a winter with COVID-19 could bring

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Board of Health is going back to the drawing board to draft a new resolution for a countywide mask mandate.

The county’s Public Health Department reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Last month, the Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 against it issuing a county-wide mask mandate.

“It is going to be a very difficult couple of months that we have to endure," Dr. Bobby Koneru with the Board of Health said. “We need something to bridge that gap and to get through this phase and if that requires us to have some strict measures like a mask mandate, maybe that is the answer.”

Koneru said they want to find a way to collaborate with law enforcement to make the mandate work.

“Unfortunately, we are getting to a place where things are getting serious,” he commented. “If you look at hospitalizations rates, for example, hospitalization rates in Dubuque are now the highest that they have been since the start of the pandemic and we are only in the month of October and winter still is coming.”

Local medical centers are well-aware of that.

“That is kind of of what is keeping me up at night,” Robert Wethal, vice-president of patient care services at Mercy Medical Center, confessed. “You are going to have people coming from all over the tri-state area, or students coming back home, family members coming from all over the country coming together and then that will create more spread.”

Wethal said they are closely monitoring their supply of medicine, oxygen, beds, and staffing.

“We do have physicians on the unit 24/7 caring for these patients, but, as you can imagine, as the patient numbers increase, their workload increases, so we are using advanced practice nurses to help augment and to help them out,” he explained.

Wethal said, right now, the center is doing okay, but, if any of these resources are stretched thin, it could be in trouble.

