Dubuque business owner wants to make Iowa renowned for its barbecue

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a new restaurant in Dubuque said his business is filling a big need for barbecue in the area.

Boaz BBQ opened just a few weeks ago. It is located on the corner of East 17th and Elm streets on Dubuque’s north side.

Donald Edwards, the owner of the restaurant, said people do not necessarily think of Iowa when talking about good barbecue.

He said his goal is to change that.

“Some of the items in our menu, such as the peach bake beans, customers are like, ‘Oh, I have never had that. That is something new.’ And once they try it they fall in love with it,” he explained.

Edwards is one of several new Black business owners in the city.

He said he wants minority-owned businesses to become the new normal.

