Dry Saturday, though a rain/snow chance looms ahead

By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another very cool day is expected in eastern Iowa to start the weekend, leading into a somewhat more active period that starts on Sunday.

Saturday features highs struggling to reach the low 40s, aided by a few breaks in the clouds which will be possible through the day.

Clouds thicken again tonight ahead of a storm system that will generate a decent chance of rain and snow through the day on Sunday. Some of the snow will accumulate in the northwest third-to-half of the area, roughly from a line along and northwest of Marshalltown through Waterloo to east of Decorah. 1 to 2 inches of snow could stick there. Lesser amounts, between a trace and an inch, are possible as far south as Iowa City to Dubuque.

Highs stay in the 30s through Tuesday, with lows headed toward the 10s to start off Tuesday. Then, a warming trend begins, though only into the upper 40s and low 50s by next weekend.

Clouds early could break up a bit as the day goes on.

Cloudy, cold, and windy day ahead.

