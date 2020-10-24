City says it’s done with its first pass of tree removal, but they might have missed some areas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids said it was finished with its first pass of tree removal within the city.

The city has picked up more than 2.3 million cubic meters of tree debris, but we’ve heard from people in Cedar Rapids who said they’ve never had their piles removed.

“I can’t look out my front window without seeing a stack of pretty depressing debris,” said Bonnie Williams.

“It’s frustrating to watch other areas of the city get cleaned up,” said Paul Jensen.

Williams and Jensen live in the Northeast part of Cedar Rapids, near Glass and Wenig roads. On part of their block, debris still covers the front of many homes. It’s stacked so high in front of Williams' house you can barely see it from the street.

“I feel discouraged when I see the debris out here because it has been 70 days”

City leaders said they did finish the first pass, but acknowledged there were some spots they missed.

“Let’s say we couldn’t pick up the pile in front of your house,” said Jen Winter, the City’s Public Works Director. “We picked up your street, but we couldn’t pick up the pile in front of your house, because you had a car parked in front of it, or there was still a line down, something was preventing us from picking that up. We may not go back and pick up all of those individual piles immediately, but if there was an entire block that was missed, we do encourage residents to fill out that form and log that so we do come back and pick up that material.”

Winter said the city will be starting a second pass hitting more cul-de-sacs, small streets, dead ends, and private roads. The city stressed that anyone could go to its website and file out a form so someone would come out to pick up the missed debris.

“I’m sure there are a lot of other people who would like to have their street cleaned for the first time too,” said Williams.

