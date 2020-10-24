Advertisement

Cedar Rapids to see unusual number of 30s for highs in October

(KOTA)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A streak of days where the high temperature doesn’t exceed 40 degrees will soon be underway in Cedar Rapids, pushing the total number of such days during October into a fairly rare group.

36 out of the 127 have at least one day in October that failed to reach 40 degrees for a high temperature, though 23 of those 36 years only had one day. That includes this year so far, when we only reached 35 last Monday. If we reach our forecast highs in the 30s between Sunday and Tuesday, then our total in 2020 will stand at four days (this assumes we reach 40 degrees on Saturday, which is to be determined as of this writing).

There have only been three years in recorded history for Cedar Rapids with four or more days below 40 for highs in October: 1913, 1917, and 1925. The most recent incidence of this is actually the record holder, at five days of the month’s 31 total.

On average, about three years out of every decade experience at least one of these chilly October days.

