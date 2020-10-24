Advertisement

Bell scores three touchdowns as Purdue hands Iowa season-opening loss

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrate a touchdown against Iowa with offensive lineman Grant Hermanns (78) and Greg Long (69) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrate a touchdown against Iowa with offensive lineman Grant Hermanns (78) and Greg Long (69) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Purdue wide receiver David Bell caught three touchdowns to lead the Boilermakers to a 24-20 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. With the win, Purdue improves to 1-0 while the Hawkeyes drop to 0-1 hoping to bounce back against Northwestern next week.

Despite out-gaining the Boilermakers 460-386, the Hawkeyes were plagued by penalties and turnovers. Iowa was called for 10 penalties resulting in 95 yards while also fumbling the ball twice.

Redshirt sophomore Spencer Petras made his first start for the Hawkeyes, throwing for 265 yards on 22 completions, adding one rushing touchdown.

Purdue running back Zander Horvath led the game in rushing with 129 yards on 21 attempts. Tyler Goodson led the Hawkeyes with 77 rushing yards, followed by Mekhi Sargent who finished with 71.

Three players finished with over 50 receiving yards for the Hawkeyes, Sam LaPorta led with 71 yards, Goodson finished with 59 while Nico Ragaini ended up with 61.

Purdue struck first with a Aidan O’Connell completion to David Bell from nine yards out. The Hawkeyes then responded with a 35 yard scoring drive that was capped off with a Spencer Petras one-yard touchdown run.

Later in the second quarter, Iowa gained their first lead of the season with a one-yard touchdown run from Mekhi Sargent.

The Boilermakers tied things up with 1:40 left in the first half, as Bell scored his second touchdown of the game with a 11 yard reception from O’Connell.

Iowa was able to take a 17-14 lead into halftime following a 27 yard field goal from Keith Duncan. Duncan was then able to give the Hawkeyes a 20-14 lead after a 33 yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Purdue cut the deficit back to three points following a J.D. Dellinger 29 yard field goal with 8:20 left in the game.

With 2:15 left in the game, O’Connell found Bell wide open in the back of the end zone for a 6 yard touchdown pass, giving Purdue a 24-20 lead that they were able to hold onto.

