Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Ad wrongly claims Sen. Ernst is lying on cutting benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Sen. Joni Ernst made to Iowa AARP that “I never once voted to cut benefits for seniors on Social Security and Medicare.” The ad accuses Ernst of lying, which we’ll address at the end, citing these claims.

Local

Loras professor: Pope seems to be creating space for LGBTQ community in church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
A professor at Loras College in Dubuque is providing some context in relation to Pope Francis' recent statement, supporting same-sex civil unions.

Latest News

News

Dubuque health officials taking action to prepare for winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dubuque County Board of Health is asking the Board of Supervisors to reconsider issuing a county-wide mask mandate ahead of the winter.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Local

Univ. of Northern Iowa sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate, up to 24%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Northern Iowa is seeing a large increase in its positivity rate, which as of Friday, was at 24 percent.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.