Another accumulating chance for snow develops

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our next winter weather maker moves in to start the week. Winds build on Sunday ahead of a storm in the Plains. As the system moves east rain/snow showers develop and change to all snow before ending on Monday. Accumulations are possible. Cold air remains in place for the remainder of the week as the active pattern takes a break with high pressure moving in.

