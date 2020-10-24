Advertisement

7-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa reaches new high

A line graph displaying a 7-day rolling average of positive test results per day for COVID0-19 in Iowa.
A line graph displaying a 7-day rolling average of positive test results per day for COVID0-19 in Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large batch of additional cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus reported by state officials have pushed the seven-day rolling average to a new record high for the pandemic.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,908 cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Friday morning, putting the state’s total since the pandemic began at 114,463. 87,449 people are considered recovered from the disease.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests in the state is at 1,188 per day, higher than the previous peak at 1,177 per day on September 1. The 7-day rolling average of tests reported is at 5,390 per day, which is 295 more tests per day than when the positive test average peaked. Iowa’s testing peaked at a 7-day average of 6,599 per day on September 30, when only 936 positive cases per day were being detected.

12 additional deaths were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours. The total number of people in Iowa killed by COVID-19 is now 1,629.

A record 545 people are hospitalized with the disease, a net increase of nine since Friday morning. 130 of those are in intensive care units, a net decrease of four. 49 patients require the use of a ventilator, remaining steady since Friday morning. A record 101 new patients were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, larger than the previous reporting period’s 79 new patients.

7,020 tests were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for that group of tests was 27.2%. A total of 931,801 tests have been processed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Cedar Rapids to see unusual number of 30s for highs in October

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Corey Thompson
A streak of days where the high temperature doesn’t exceed 40 degrees will soon be underway in Cedar Rapids, pushing the total number of such days during October into a fairly rare group.

Iowa

Iowa telemarketers ordered to pay $820,000 for fraud

Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge has ordered a Quad Cities couple who operated two telemarketing firms to pay $820,000 for consumer fraud.

Local

City says it’s done with its first pass of tree removal, but they might have missed some areas

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
City says it’s done with its first pass of tree removal, but they might have missed some areas

News

Pharmacies seeing more people get a flu shot because of COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Craig Clark says he’s seeing almost double the interest in flu shots this season, which he thinks is because of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Some people say flu shots are harder to find this season

Updated: 14 hours ago

Iowa

Dubuque business owner wants to make Iowa renowned for its barbecue

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The owner of Boaz BBQ in Dubuque said he is filling a big void in the tri-state area.

Iowa

Dubuque County health officials prepare for what a winter with COVID-19 could bring

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque County Board of Health is requesting the Board of Supervisors to reconsider issuing a county-wide mask mandate before the winter.

Local

Monmouth Poll on Iowa House Districts Favorable To Democrats

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chris Earl
For the millions of dollars that candidates and political action committees are pumping into Iowa’s U.S. House races, especially for the two districts in Eastern Iowa, this week’s polling from Monmouth could make anyone wonder if the effort even matters.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Ad wrongly claims Sen. Ernst is lying on cutting benefits

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Sen. Joni Ernst made to Iowa AARP that “I never once voted to cut benefits for seniors on Social Security and Medicare.” The ad accuses Ernst of lying, which we’ll address at the end, citing these claims.

Local

Loras professor: Pope seems to be creating space for LGBTQ community in church

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
A professor at Loras College in Dubuque is providing some context in relation to Pope Francis' recent statement, supporting same-sex civil unions.