World War II bomber at Eastern Iowa Airport this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of World War II history is at the Eastern Iowa Airport through the weekend.

A B-17 Flying Fortress bomber arrived in Cedar Rapids this Friday morning and it’s one of only fifteen B-17s that are still airworthy.

That’s out of the nearly 13,000 built for World War II. Most were either scrapped, used for Air Force research, or sold through military surplus. A pilot touring with the aircraft says these events are all about education.

John Bode, Pilot with the Experimental Aircraft Association, said, “One of the things that we’re trying to foster is an understanding, of not just about aviation and getting people interested in aviation, but also developing a multi-generational understanding between the veterans of WWII and our youth that are out today.”

The bomber is at the airport for the public to see through the weekend, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

