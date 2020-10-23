Wisconsin man sentenced in Iowa to 18 years in prison for delivering meth in the Midwest

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Kenosha, Wisconsin man whom officials said repeatedly delivered pounds of methamphetamine to the Midwest from a source in Las Vegas, has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison.

Officials said 39-year-old Daniel Decker pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute.

In the plea agreement, Decker admitted to driving through Cedar County, Iowa, with about five pounds of ice methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Officials said evidence at the sentencing showed Decker transported about 20 pounds of ice methamphetamine from Las Vegas to the Midwest over a time period of a couple of months.

Decker was sentenced to 220 months in prison and a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term.

