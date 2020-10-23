Advertisement

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

If there’s a green dot, everything is OK
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A twentysomething software engineer in Germany is building plenty of fast food street cred with his website that tracks every McDonald’s soft service machine in the United States.

Rashiq Zahid reverse-engineered the computer code in the McDonald’s app to pull off the feat.

“I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” Zahid tweeted.

Anyone who’s ever tried to order a cone or sundae at a Micky D’s may know the disappointment of hearing the machine is out of order.

“To clarify how this works: McDonald’s keeps track which locations have a broken machine, I’m merely querying for those - no order gets executed, no ice cream is actually wasted,” Zahid said in another tweet.

Zahid dishes up the information on his website: McBroken.com, which features a map of the United States.

The display has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they’re not.

McDonald’s seems to be OK with the technical invasion of privacy.

“Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks!” David Tovar, the fast food giant’s vice president of U.S. communications, said on Twitter.

“We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Ad wrongly claims Sen. Ernst is lying on cutting benefits

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Sen. Joni Ernst made to Iowa AARP that “I never once voted to cut benefits for seniors on Social Security and Medicare.” The ad accuses Ernst of lying, which we’ll address at the end, citing these claims.

Local

Loras professor: Pope seems to be creating space for LGBTQ community in church

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
A professor at Loras College in Dubuque is providing some context in relation to Pope Francis' recent statement, supporting same-sex civil unions.

News

Dubuque health officials taking action to prepare for winter

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Dubuque County Board of Health is asking the Board of Supervisors to reconsider issuing a county-wide mask mandate ahead of the winter.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Latest News

Local

Univ. of Northern Iowa sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate, up to 24%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Northern Iowa is seeing a large increase in its positivity rate, which as of Friday, was at 24 percent.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

Local

World War II bomber at Eastern Iowa Airport this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A piece of World War II history is at the Eastern Iowa Airport through the weekend.

News

WWII bomber at Eastern Iowa Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
A piece of World War Two history is at the eastern Iowa airport this weekend.