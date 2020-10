CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo West WaHawks defeated the Prairie Hawks 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25) on Thursday night to advance to the 5A region 5 title game. The Wahawks will face off with Cedar Falls on Tuesday for the chance to go to state while the Hawks close their season at 18-15.

