U.S. Department of Labor says Iowa’s Extended Benefits program will end Oct. 31

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The United States Department of Labor informed Iowa that they have decided to end the unemployment Extended Benefits for the state, due to the economic recovery in Iowa.

Iowa’s insured unemployment rate’s average has been below 5% for the last 13 weeks, one of the factors in the benefits ending. The last payable week is the week ending on October 31. Those who lose those benefits are eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and can apply here: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/pua-information.

