Univ. of Northern Iowa sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate, up to 24%

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa is seeing a large increase in its positivity rate, which as of Friday, was at 24 percent.

Last week it was about 10 percent. UNI released coronavirus data every Friday. On October 23, the university reported 25 new cases, the highest number of cases of any week. There are a total of 104 cases.

