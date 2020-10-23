Two Iowa teens charged in shooting death of Malik Sheets plead not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teens charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Cedar Rapids are pleading not guilty.

17-year-old Christian Emedi and 16-year-old Marshawn Jeffries are charged with first degree murder and obstructing prosecution.

They are charged in the death of Malik Sheets on June 18.

Police said the suspects got into an argument at a party at a home at 1058 Regent Street Northeast.

Officers said Emedi shot Sheets. Witnesses said Jeffries then fired several times at Sheets as he fell to the floor, killing him.

A jury trial for both suspects is set for May 15, 2021.

