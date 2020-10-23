State program incentivizes development on abandoned, environmentally contaminated properties

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - By spring of 2023, Sam Rogers is hopeful nearly 250 apartments in a newly-constructed, five-story building in downtown Cedar Rapids will be ready to lease.

Rogers works as a development director with TWG Development, an Indianapolis-based real-estate developer. The company is heading up the revitalization of the “Banjo Block” project at 4th Ave. SE and 5th St. SE, the former location of Banjo Refrigeration, into the apartment complex.

Because of the property’s past life, Rogers said it comes with a handful of environmental hazards.

“There are all kinds of lead paint, asbestos, buried fuel tanks, concerns about those,” he said.

The property is considered a brownfield site, which the Iowa Economic Development Authority defines as “abandoned, idled or underutilized industrial or commercial properties where real or perceived environmental contamination prevents productive expansion or redevelopment.”

Development projects on brownfield properties, along with grayfield sites (“abandoned public buildings, industrial or commercial properties that are vacant, blighted, obsolete or otherwise underutilized,” according to IEDA), are eligible to receive up to $1 million in tax credits from the state to offset mitigation costs.

Each year, IEDA divvies up $10 million to these projects, and five in Cedar Rapids were selected this October, including the Banjo Block project.

“I would say for this, it makes all the difference. Otherwise, it would’ve been very hard to get this project off the ground and running,” Rogers said.

The four other projects in Cedar Rapids selected this year are:

$50,000 to The Ellis Group for a restaurant at 615 K Ave. NW in the Time Check neighborhood

$100,000 to OFB LLC for a four-unit row home building at 1001 5th St. SE behind NewBo City Market

$1 million to The Hub, LLC, for a three-building, 132-housing unit complex with parking at the former Terex plant at 916 16th St. NE

$550,000 to Willis Dady Homeless Services to redevelop the former Chandler Pump warehouse at 707 B Ave. NW into a space offering employment services and 14 housing units for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness

“Historically, we’ve done quite well with this program,” Doug Neumann, executive director of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said. “Partially, that’s the industrial nature of this community, and there are brownfield sites available for redevelopment, but I also really give a lot of credit to our development community. We’ve got developers that aren’t afraid to take on these projects, that have learned to do them and be quite successful with them.”

Neumann said the locations of these projects and similar ones on brownfield and grayfield sites can make developing them difficult.

“You can run into unforeseen complications in a site like this, and really the state, the city, us as economic developers, we also want to incent people to try to do redevelopment,” he said.

