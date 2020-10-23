Advertisement

Rain exits early, staying cloudy and windy the rest of the day

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain continues to push steadily to the east this morning, though the first few hours of our day could still be wet in spots. The bigger weather story today will be gusty wind and chilly temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The northwest wind may gust over 30mph as well. This cold air will hold through the weekend with our next system arriving on Sunday, lasting into the first part of Monday. At this time, snow accumulation continues to look possible in our area and you are encouraged to stay tuned to latest forecasts. This cold air will last all of next week, though we’ll at least be getting back into the 40s by Wednesday. Have a good weekend!

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Plan on a wet start to the day, then staying cloudy and windy.

Forecast

Threat for strong storms continues this evening

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Some cloud cover is breaking towards the southern portions of eastern Iowa this afternoon along the warm front. Wherever that warm front ends up stalling have the highest chance of seeing strong to severe storms throughout the evening hours.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Threat of strong to severe storms continues tonight.

Forecast

Wet start to the day, next round of storms later today may be strong

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on an active day with areas of thunderstorms likely.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT
Plan on an active day with several rounds of thunderstorms likely.

Forecast

Heavy rain, at times, possible with next system tonight

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Clouds have started to break up a bit through the afternoon, allowing for a bit of sunshine. Another round of rain pushes from the south tonight. Rain and a few general thunderstorms look to be likely throughout the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
Heavy pockets of rain possible with next system tonight.

Forecast

Rain moves back in later today and could be heavy at times

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Look for increasing cloud cover and chances for rain again later today and overnight. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible as will heavy rainfall at times.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
Look for increasing cloud cover and chances for rain again later today and overnight. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible as will heavy rainfall at times.

Forecast

Scattered showers move in this afternoon, highs in the 40s

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
A weak system pushes through this afternoon that brings the chance for scattered showers. Highs this afternoon will be in the 40s, so all precipitation should fall as rain, although it will be chilly.