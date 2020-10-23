Rain exits early, staying cloudy and windy the rest of the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain continues to push steadily to the east this morning, though the first few hours of our day could still be wet in spots. The bigger weather story today will be gusty wind and chilly temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The northwest wind may gust over 30mph as well. This cold air will hold through the weekend with our next system arriving on Sunday, lasting into the first part of Monday. At this time, snow accumulation continues to look possible in our area and you are encouraged to stay tuned to latest forecasts. This cold air will last all of next week, though we’ll at least be getting back into the 40s by Wednesday. Have a good weekend!

