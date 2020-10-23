Advertisement

New Monmouth University poll shows Democrats leading in House races in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrats are mostly leading in the House races in Iowa.

In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer is leading by 8 points, 54 to 44, over Republican challenger Ashley Hinson with registered voters.

Finkenauer holds a 10 point lead with likely voters.

This compares to an 11 point difference in the university’s previous poll in August.

In the 2nd congressional district, Democrat Rita Hart has a 6 point lead over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks among registered voters. The poll showed Hart leading with 49 percent of the vote, compared to Miller-Meeks' 43 percent.

Among likely voters, Hart has a 9 point lead over Miller-Meeks.

This compares to the 4 point lead Miller-Meeks had back in August.

See the full poll here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Matt Blair, star linebacker for Vikings, dies at 70

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974, Blair played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings, from 1974 to 1985.

Iowa

Dozens charged in drug operation stretching across Minnesota

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than three dozen people have been charged in St. Louis County in connection with a Chicago-based drug trafficking ring that operated throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

News

Congressman Dave Loebsack discusses retirement and future plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
The winner in the 2nd district race will replace long-time serving Congressman Dave Loebsack.

News

New poll shows democrats leading in House races in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrats are mostly leading in the House races in Iowa.

Latest News

Iowa

Two Iowa teens charged in shooting death of Malik Sheets plead not guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Two teens charged with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Cedar Rapids are pleading not guilty.

News

Teens charges in Malik Sheets murder case plead not guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two teens charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Cedar Rapids are pleading not guilty.

News

U.N. Chief wants global coordination for pandemic response

Updated: 2 hours ago
The United Nations chief says it's "very frustrating" that leaders of the 20 major industrialized nations did not come together back in March to establish a coordinated response to the coronavirus.

News

State plans to use millions in federal pandemic funds on improved data management system

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state is now planning to use millions of dollars in federal pandemic funds on a long-term plan to improve data management across state agencies.

News

Gov. Reynolds says hospitals have enough resources to handle rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Kim Reynolds says hospitals are telling her they have enough resources to handle an influx of patients.

News

Judge denies motion to stop Black Hawk and Scott Counties from using auditor funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
A judge denied a motion this week to stop Black Hawk and Scott Counties from using the funds from the non-partisan group 'The Center for Tech and Civic Life.'