Mid-Prairie with strong showing at state cross country qualifying meet

By Josh Christensen
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of more runners attempted to qualify for the state cross country meet on Thursday night with Class 2A and 1A.

Mid-Prairie had a strong showing in Williamsburg. The girls won the team title led by freshman Danielle Hostetler. who won the individual title in 18:47. All seven runners for the Golden Hawks finished in the top 15. On the boys' side, Mid-Prairie came in second for the team title behind Danville, Jamison Stutzman was the team’s top finisher in second place.

The state cross country meet is set for Oct. 30 and 31.

