Mercy Iowa City doing free Covid testing for rural parts of Iowa

Rural Covid testing in Tipton on Friday
Rural Covid testing in Tipton on Friday(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mercy Iowa City is partnering with Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa to provide free Covid-19 testing for rural parts of Eastern Iowa.

Leaders spent Friday in Tipton administering tests. People could do the test in their car. A person must have been exposed to the virus or is showing symptoms to get a test.

Leaders also took the time to educate people about mask wearing and social distancing. They say it’s good to get out to rural parts of Iowa.

“We know that there’s a spike in Iowa,” said Kelly Donham, with Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa. “We do know that we are hearing lots of cases that are occurring out in rural areas, more so than we did let’s say six months ago. But we don’t know the exact nature of how prevalent it is, and that’s why it’s good that we’re out here to find out.”

There next event will be at Mercy Family Medicine in Kalona on Tuesday from 3:00pm-5:00pm.

