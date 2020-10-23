Advertisement

Marion dad creates Zoom-themed Halloween costume

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (CNN) - One Iowa dad is taking inspiration from the changes made during the pandemic to create a costume.

Greg Dietzenbach, of Marion, created a Zoom-themed Halloween costume for his 12-year-old daughter and she is actually the other “attendees” on a Zoom call.

Dietzenbach says he likes to come up with unique costumes and see his neighbor’s reactions every year. For this year, though, he used some editing skills and created the costume for his daughter got to show off multiple costumes in one.

