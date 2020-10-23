Advertisement

Loras professor: Pope seems to be creating space for LGBTQ community in church

By Jay Greene
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dr. Jacob Kohlhaas, an associate professor in moral theology at Loras College, calls Pope Francis' recent endorsement of same-sex civil unions an expression of a personal opinion.

The pope’s endorsement came in a documentary released in Rome on Wednesday. According to the Catholic News Agency, the Pope said, “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.”

Dr. Kohlhaas says it doesn’t mean there’s any change to the Catholic understanding of marriage, however, he does say it’s significant.

“It’s in disagreement with a 2003 judgment by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith that very clearly says Catholics cannot support civil unions,” Dr. Kohlhaas said. “What’s really interesting is the Pope is framing the question in a very different way than that document had.”

He calls it a change in conversation.

“Do you think this is creating a space for the LGBTQ community in the church, maybe not in the way of marriage, but is that something you see?” asked reporter Jay Greene.

“That’s exactly what it seems the Pope is attempting to do here,” Dr. Kohlhaas replied.

Dr. Kohlhaas says the Pope’s reference to a ‘family’ is a metaphor for the church.

“So he’s saying, they have a right to be part of the ‘the family’ and everybody deserves a family, so what he’s saying is ‘welcome them into the community of the church.’ He’s not saying civil unions are the foundation of a family."

He says it’s a matter of protecting people in relationships that are vulnerable, and the Pope is separating that from issues framed in earlier Catholic thinking.

“He thinks there’s a way to, on the human level, welcome people, while on the sort of doctoral/moral level still have differences in opinion about behavior and life situations and things like that," Dr. Kohlhaas said.

Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels recently released a statement to TV9 saying, “Pope Francis has not and is not changing Church teaching. He is on record defending Holy Matrimony, and resisting efforts to redefine it.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Ad wrongly claims Sen. Ernst is lying on cutting benefits

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Sen. Joni Ernst made to Iowa AARP that “I never once voted to cut benefits for seniors on Social Security and Medicare.” The ad accuses Ernst of lying, which we’ll address at the end, citing these claims.

News

Dubuque health officials taking action to prepare for winter

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Dubuque County Board of Health is asking the Board of Supervisors to reconsider issuing a county-wide mask mandate ahead of the winter.

Local

Univ. of Northern Iowa sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate, up to 24%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Northern Iowa is seeing a large increase in its positivity rate, which as of Friday, was at 24 percent.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Local

World War II bomber at Eastern Iowa Airport this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A piece of World War II history is at the Eastern Iowa Airport through the weekend.

News

WWII bomber at Eastern Iowa Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
A piece of World War Two history is at the eastern Iowa airport this weekend.

Iowa

U.S. Department of Labor says Iowa’s Extended Benefits program will end Oct. 31

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The United States Department of Labor informed Iowa that they have decided to end the unemployment Extended Benefits for the state, due to the economic recovery in Iowa.

News

Man receives differed sentence after stealing from Feed Iowa First

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man has received a deferred sentence after admitting to stealing more than $10,000 from non-profit Feed Iowa First.

News

Loras College professor gives contact to Pope Francis’ recent statement

Updated: 3 hours ago
A professor at Loras College in Dubuque is providing some context in relation to Pope Francis' recent statement, supporting same-sex civil unions.

News

Police looking for suspects related to shootings

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa City Police are asking for help to find suspects after separate cases of gunfire damaged vehicles overnight, on opposite ends of the city.