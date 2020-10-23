Light drizzle persists. Cloudy, cold, & windy day ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers have pushed out of the area, but light drizzle may persist across portions of eastern Iowa throughout the day. Otherwise, a cloudy and windy day ahead. Winds from the northwest will sustain between 15-25 mph and gusts could be upwards of 35 mph.

A chilly day ahead as well, temperatures will only be in the 30s and 40s for the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid-20s.

Dry and cloudy again for Saturday, highs in the mid to upper 30s. Our next system moves in on Sunday and brings the chance for a rain/snow mix and accumulation of snow does look possible at this time. Temperatures stay in the 30s through the middle of next week, before we level off in the mid-40s with dry weather on the way.

